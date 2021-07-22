Barkat meets US lawmakers: I met true friends of Israel

MK Nir Barkat of the Likud, who is visiting the United States, is holding a series of meetings with members of Congress and the Senate in Washington following the bill he submitted against the opening of a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem.

Barkat met with members of Congress and Senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties and presented them with the dangers of opening a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem.

Among others, Barkat met with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Congressman Ted Deutch (D-FL), Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

"I was happy to find very many true friends of the State of Israel in Washington, from both parties - the Democratic Party and the Republican Party," Barkat said. "The alliance between the United States and the State of Israel is indisputable and it crosses parties and is not dependent on temporary politics."

“Following the bill I submitted, I presented to my friends in Congress and the Senate the dangers inherent in the course of the opening of the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem. To my delight, I found in Washington many partners and allies who will maintain Jerusalem's status as the united capital of Israel," he added.