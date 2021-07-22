Man calls Labor MK, wishes death on her

An anonymous man on Wednesday evening called the cell phone of MK Ibtisam Mara'ana from the Labor Party, cursed her and wished her dead.

Mara'ana wrote on her Twitter account, “Leaving my daughter's room after I put her to bed. My cell phone rings and I answer. On the line there is a man who says in Hebrew: 'Hello, am I talking to MK Ibtisam Mara'ana?', ‘Yes!' I answered. ‘I wish you to die, stinking Arab.’ The routine of the life of an MK in Israel."

Mara'ana’s colleague in the Labor Patry, MK Gilad Kariv, responded: "My dear, I and countless other Israelis wish for you to continue to sound you voice for coexistence and social justice. Do not be afraid."

On Wednesday afternoon, Mara'ana participated in a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This was the first time she has attended the committee's hearing. "The presence of the female MKs here is more necessary than ever," she said.

In an article published in the Haaretz newspaper in the wake of her joining the committee, MK Mara'ana wrote, "I, the Arab MK, who dared to break into the closed Jewish club of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, will express my firm opinion in favor of reconciliation from within this club and not outside it."