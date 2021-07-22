Tragedy in the north: Four-year-old killed in fall from balcony

Avraham Yeshayahu, 4, was killed on Wednesday evening after falling from a height in a residential building in the Rekhasim local council in northern Israel.

The boy fell from a balcony, sustaining serious injuries. Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Doctors at the hospital tried to stabilize the boy's condition but were unable to do so and he was pronounced dead.

Moshe Gansia, an MDA emergency medical officer, said, "We arrived at the apartment building and saw the child lying unconscious after falling from a height of several meters. We quickly provided him with advanced and life-saving medical care and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition."

Police have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.