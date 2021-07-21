Who hid listening devices in a yeshiva's couch?

Yeshiva students in Kiryat Arba were shocked to discover two listening devices hidden in a block of wood at the base of the yeshiva's couch, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

An investigation showed that the equipment was professional grade and expensive, and not something which can easily be found in the civilian market. The yeshiva, which serves married men, blamed the Shabak's (Israel Security Agency) Jewish Division, claiming that the devices were used to listen to the yeshiva students, and harmed their privacy.

The devices were discovered in the base of the couch, inside a double-sided block of wood. In the moments of discovery, which were recorded, the students noted that the couch is a regular couch.

"The couch has been here for a few years. The couch moves apartments with us - wherever we go, it comes with us," they said. When the second listening device was discovered, one student can be heard saying, "I don't believe it. Another one."

Emmanuel, one of the yeshiva's students, told Kikar Hashabbat: "A few days ago, we found listening devices hidden very well in a piece of wood in the couch. It's crazy that Shabak, in these days, when there is chaos in the country, is harassing us. We are concerned that there are more devices and recordings here. It's insane."

Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu organization, who is involved in the case, said: "Security bodies, especially the Israel Security Agency and its Jewish Division, continue to critically harm human rights, and in this case the protection of privacy, in the most severe and scandalous fashion possible."

Keidar added: "Think about it to yourselves: They placed listening devices in a yeshiva. The damage to the right to privacy, the individual's rights, and to human rights, that has been done here - it's enormous. I call to end this insanity, and immediately and urgently investigate all of the details of this case, in order to prevent such a thing from occurring in the future."