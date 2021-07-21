MK Uriel Busso: 'They only want reforms when it comes to the Rabbinate'

MK Uriel Busso (Shas) slammed the new reform on the issue of kosher supervision, saying it is "unthinkable."

The reform, pushed forward by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), eliminates the Chief Rabbinate as the main supervisory body, moving the responsibility for kosher supervision to private organizations.

Speaking in an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Busso said: "It would never occur to anyone to allow the mayor of Bat Yam to grant construction permits for a building in Rishon Lezion, or to take any three city mayors and give them authority over permits in cities other than their own. It's only when it comes to the Chief Rabbinate that they always want to make such 'reforms.'"

Under the new policies, businesses do not have to remain closed on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) in order to receive a certificate that their food is kosher - provided that three municipal rabbis approve granting the certificate.

"Let's leave aside the claims: We have very practical Chief Rabbis. Go talk to the rabbis. The Minister is not subjugated to the rabbis, but he needs to work together with them, he's one of their officials. He's trying to make a reform in opposition to the opinions of the Chief Rabbis. You accept a reform and start becoming the reformist. Did you ever think to reform the Finance Ministry without asking economists?

"Yesterday they announced the decree on disposables, which will burden even more the families with many children. And today [MK] Nir Orbach (Yamina) said he will take care of only Religious Zionist children. To differentiate some lives from others? What have we come to?"