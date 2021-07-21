Light rains expected towards weekend

The heat wave which plagued Israel last week and early this week broke Tuesday as expected, offering relief from the oppressive summer heat.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Inland and in the mountains, there will be another slight drop in temperatures, and the heat will feel less oppressive, the Israel Meteorological Service said.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or clear.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with another slight drop in temperatures inland and in the mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear and temperatures will remain unchanged. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall along the coast.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, especially in northern Israel and along the coast. Until the afternoon hours, there may be light local rainfall. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged.