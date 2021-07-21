Event to be held in support of Kumi Ori

An event in support of the settlement of Kumi Ori will be held Monday, July 26, at 4:00p.m.

Kumi Ori is the seventh hill in the town of Yitzhar, which was founded nine years ago.

According to the residents, "For 640 days already, we have been under military siege, and guests and basic humanitarian services have not been able to enter the neighborhood."

In light of the situation, Yitzhar residents have organized a festival, "Free Kumi Ori," which is intended to show support for Kumi Ori's residents, and the organizers have called on the general public to attend the festival and support the neighborhood.

Visitors will enjoy jumping castles, food booths, art projects for children, and the "Bein Hakramim" show with Ohad van Luan.

Entrance is free.