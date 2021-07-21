1,400 new coronavirus cases in a single day

The 1,400 new coronavirus cases diagnosed Tuesday brought the total number of active cases nationwide to 8,993, data from Israel's Health Ministry showed.

One hundred forty coronavirus patients are hospitalized, with 63 in serious condition, 17 of whom are in critical condition. Twelve patients are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,452 coronavirus patients have died of the virus, including two who died on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, 89,777 coronavirus tests were performed, and 1.76% of test results received were positive.

On Wednesday morning at midnight, Israel's new restrictions on mass gatherings went into effect. The guidelines affect indoor events of over 100 people, and require businesses of certain types to adhere to the Green Pass rules, or suffer fines.