Construction worker killed in northern Israel

A construction worker was injured and killed Wednesday morning, in an on-site work accident in the northern city of Akko (Acre).

United Hatzalah volunteers were dispatched to the construction site, which was located on the city's on Flamingo Street.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Amos Sa'ada, who was one of the first responders at the scene, relayed: "According to the other workers on-site, the man was hit by a steel plate while working at the site. He was in critical condition when I arrived."

"Together with other EMS personnel, I performed CPR on him in an attempt to save his life. Unfortunately, at the end of our efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered."

Last week, a construction worker in the central city of Herzliya died after a ceiling collapsed on him.