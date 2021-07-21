Health funds demand unvaccinated pay for coronavirus tests

The CEOs of Israel's various health funds on Tuesday recommended to the Prime Minister that those who chose not to receive the vaccination be required to pay for their own coronavirus tests, News 12 reported.

The recommendation was made at a work meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,

An average of 80,000 coronavirus tests are performed daily, and other than those required in order to travel abroad, all of the tests are free of charge, covered by taxes.

Under the newly-reinstated Green Pass system, unvaccinated individuals who have not recovered from coronavirus must present a negative coronavirus test in order to enter various venues. These tests are performed by the health funds, at no cost to the patient.

According to the report, the CEOs' suggestion is similar to the policy for those traveling abroad: The results of the tests performed by the health funds will state that they are not for purposes of travel abroad, or for Green Pass purposes.

According to the CEOs, the fact that anyone who wants can refuse the vaccination and still enter any location while placing the burden of payment on the Health Ministry instead of himself, harms the continued provision of vaccines for those ages 12 and up.