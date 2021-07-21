Video: CBS News
Watch: Rehabilitated sea elephant released into the wild
Crew at San Diego's Sea World can be seen releasing a baby sea elephant into the wild after undergoing rehabilitation at the center.
Baby sea elephants
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...Watch: Rehabilitated sea elephant released into the wild
Watch: Rehabilitated sea elephant released into the wild
Crew at San Diego's Sea World can be seen releasing a baby sea elephant into the wild after undergoing rehabilitation at the center.
Baby sea elephants
iStock
top