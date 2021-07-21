Knesset Speaker suspends David Bitan from chairing discussions

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy has suspended Deputy Knesset Speaker David Bitan (Likud) following a report on Kan 11 News which showed how Knesset members from the opposition misled the Knesset Secretary, while voting on the establishment of a commission of inquiry to probe the failures of the police in Arab society.

The Speaker of the Knesset also intends to bring the case to the Knesset Ethics Committee - which is due to be set up in the coming days - to discuss the conduct of MKs Bitan, Bezalel Smotrich and Yoav Kisch. MK Levy said in closed conversations, "A very serious act was committed here, we will not ignore it."

Kan 11 News had revealed in its report that the opposition recorded a surprising collaboration last week, when the Likud and the right-wingers in the bloc voted in favor of the Joint List party's proposal to establish a commission of inquiry into police failures in Arab society.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir of the Religious Zionist party tried to evade the vote - and although he eventually voted in favor, as was decided upon in advance, MKs Smotrich, Bitan and Kisch misled Knesset Secretary Yardena Meller-Horowitz by claiming he did not vote at all, even though everything was recorded on Knesset cameras.

Meller-Horowitz argued that Ben Gvir's vote was not accepted and he was in fact registered as not present. On the other hand, Bitan who chaired the meeting and recognized Ben Gvir's vote in favor of the motion, claimed that he was present in the hall and voted in favor of the law. Smotrich was then summoned and decided to intervene. He turned to Bitan and asked him to say that Ben Gvir was not present during the vote, to prevent him from being embarrassed, and Bitan complied with Smotrich’s request.

Thus, the report revealed, three Knesset members mobilized to mislead the Knesset Secretary for reasons of convenience, to prevent Ben Gvir from being embarrassed and hide his vote in favor of the Joint List’s initiative.