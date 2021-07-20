US court holds Iranian banks responsible for murder of Henkin couple

The US District Court of Columbia has ruled that three Iranian banks are responsible for the killings of Rabbi Eitam and Na'ama Henkin in a 2015 shooting attack in Samaria.

According to a report by Haaretz reporter Hagar Shizaf, the ruling was given in absentia, since the banks, as well as Iran and Syria, which were sued as part of the process, did not respond to the lawsuit. The amount of compensation to be collected from each of the defendants will be determined at a later date.

The first lawsuit was filed in court by Rabbi Eitam's family and the second by their children. According to the ruling, Hamas receives financial support from Iran, and the court has found that the banks sued are under the control and ownership of the Iranian government. The Iranian government transferred financial support to Hamas through the same banks.

Attorney Nitzana Darshan-Leitner from the "Shurat HaDin" organization, told Haaretz that the strength of this ruling will be measured by court's ability to enforce it. "Iranian banks are assuming that they will not be able to collect the money from them."

Rabbi Eitam and Na'ama Henkin were murdered by terrorists who opened fire towards their vehicle as they were driving between Itamar and Elon Moreh, and were murdered in front of their four children.