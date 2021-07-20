NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio joins boycott of Ben & Jerry's ice cream

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is the latest prominent figure to join the movement to boycott Ben & Jerry’s ice cream after the company on Monday announced that it would be ending all sales in Judea and Samaria, caving to the BDS movement.

“I can say I will not be eating anymore Cherry Garcia for a while,” said de Blasio in a video shared on social media.

He called the company’s decision “sad.”

“I don’t know them well but I’ve met them over the years and I think they’re good people, with good values,” de Blasio said. “But this is a mistake. They shouldn’t do this.”

The mayor said that “BDS is a movement that will undermine peace in the Middle East.”

“It’s as simple as that,” he said. “You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create division. I believe it’s absolutely the wrong approach and I don’t think Ben and Jerry’s should be doing that.”

“They’ve done a lot of good in the world but they should stand back from this,” he added.

An online petition on change.org to boycott Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has garnered several thousands signatures.