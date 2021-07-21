Crown Heights Women for the Safety and Integrity of Israel is pleased to announce the second in our summer series for Shleimus HaAretz!

We invite the public to join us as we mark the 16th anniversary of the Expulsion from Gush Katif and the Northern Shomron in a special event entitled Gaza: Why Not? Going Back to Gush Katif in Mind, Heart and On the Ground.

The program will be broadcast on Thursday, July 22, 2021, beginning at 12:30pm EST and 7:30pm in Israel via Zoom with livestreaming to facebook and YouTube. To register, clik the link on the flyer.

We have a fantastic lineup of speakers including:

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik (Igud HaRabbonim), our scholar-in-residence, will discuss Going Back to Gaza al pi Torah and Shluchan Orech.

Laurence Beziz of Merkaz Katif, Avner Franklin from the Gush Katif Museum in Jerusalem and Lital Mamerosh-Slonim of Nachala, The Settlement Movement will share not only memories and news about their current activities but also their plans for the bright future that awaits Gush Katif, Judea and Samaria.

We are also devoting a segment of the program to discuss Identity in the Land of Israel beginning with a look at our Soul connection as explained by the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s teachings.

MK Simcha Rothman will cover the way in which Identity affects everyday realities in Israel from a legislative and political point of view. MK Rothman has been outspoken in advocating for passage of the hotly debated Basic Law for Immigration and for putting to rest Arab demands for the Right of Return – one of the unfinished pieces of business left dangling in the aftermath of the Six Day War that a clear-cut understanding of Identity would make it simpler to resolve.

The confusion clouding Identity also touches the lives of Israel’s Arab communities. As much as the Oslo Accords and the Expulsion dramatically altered Jewish lives, Arab lives under the PA and Hamas rule have also been changed. And, there seems little to indicate that the outcome has been a positive one for them. Award winning Israeli journalist Assaf Gibor, who developed close connections with the Arab community in Gaza and elsewhere in Israel, will share some of his knowledge and observations into what they’re thinking.

Jeff Cohen, USA director for Zehut International, returns to discuss with us Zehut’s security and military path back to Gush Katif.

Looking forward,

Mrs. Tamar Adelstein, Coordinator

Crown Hts. Women for the Safety & Integrity of Israel