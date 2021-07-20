American Jewish group denounces latest anti-Israel resolution by United Church of Christ

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) denounced a move by the United Church of Christ (UCC) General Synod to adopt a resolution demonizing Israel and accusing the Jewish State of using “imperialistic theology” in its policies toward the Palestinian Arabs.

“At a time when Jews are being physically attacked worldwide for their solidarity with Israel, suffering violence that clearly crosses the line from criticism of Israeli policies into blatant anti-Semitism, one could rightfully expect an American Christian church to be more guarded in its judgments,” said Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC’s director of interreligious and intergroup relations.

The 3,500 word document titled “Declaration for a Just Peace between Palestine and Israel” claimed that “Israel’s continued oppression of the Palestinian people a sin, incompatible with the Gospel.” It “rejects a future imposed by military power, illegal occupation and dispossession, or unilateral annexation of land and the use of an imperialistic theology as justification.”

The resolution passed by a vote of 462 to 78.

The UCC called on its member churches and associations to adopt the resolution and use it to guide their advocacy work with the US government.

Of the 11 motions presented at the General Synod, the resolution was the only international conflict discussed by the assembly, noted the AJC.

Remarking upon the fact that the document does not mention that Hamas is committed to Israel’s destruction, opposes peace initiatives and fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilian centers in May, the AJC said that the resolution ignores “ignores inconvenient truths in the history and context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The AJC questioned the objectivity of the resolution, noting, “In its accusations, the resolution uses terms like ‘sin’ and ‘apartheid.’ The resolution dangerously describes the ‘oppression of the Palestinian people’ and an unqualified ‘Israel’s occupation of Palestine’ as theologically motivated.”

“Where in this resolution for a ‘just peace’ is there any mention of Israel’s relentless pursuit of peace for 73 years?” Marans asked.

The UCC has a history of passing resolutions singling out and condemning Israel.

The church passed a similar resolution at its 2017 General Synod.