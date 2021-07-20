Windows of Brooklyn Jewish school smashed with a hammer

An assailant was captured on video smashing the windows of a Hasidic school in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with a hammer.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Williamsburg News, who tagged the Williamsburg Shomrim and the NYPD’s 90th Precinct.

In the video, the assailant is seen walking up to the school’s building on Franklin Avenue and Flushing Avenue, taking out a hammer from a cloth bag and then smashing several of the windows multiple times. The hammer smashes through the glass during at least two of the blows, with shards of glass falling onto the sidewalk.

The vandalism is the latest in a string of unrelated assaults on Brooklyn’s Jewish community which has seen a drastic increase in anti-Semitic incidents in recent months.

On July 16, a Jewish man was attacked and robbed of his tefillin in the Flatbush area while walking to synagogue.

According to the Shomrim, the attackers struck the victim in the face and took his tefillin case, thinking it contained money.

A week earlier saw police and Williamsburg Shomrim searching for a man suspected of assaulting a Jewish man with a wooden plank in Williamsburg.

A few days later, a six-year old Brooklyn boy from an Orthodox family was assaulted by a masked man who stole his electric scooter.