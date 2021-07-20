US: Kosher supermarkets drop Ben & Jerry's

Several kosher supermarkets in the United States announced that they would no longer stock Ben & Jerry's products after the ice cream company announced yesterday that it would not allow its products to be sold in Judea and Samaria.

Glatt Express Supermarket, a store which serves the Jewish community of Teaneck New Jersey, announced on Facebook: "Due to the recent actions by Ben & Jerry's, Glatt Express will no longer be carrying Ben and Jerry’s products. Am yisroel chai."

Store owner Dani Secemski told the Jewish Link: “Food in general should not be politicized, especially in this way. Glatt Express will always stand with Israel…and we are looking forward to carrying other brands of ice cream.”

The Seasons chain of kosher supermarkets which operates in New York and New Jersey sent a message to its customers stating: “Seasons has removed all Ben and Jerry’s products from all its stores as a result of the ice cream maker’s decision to cease sales in parts of Israel. We stand with Israel. Always.”

The board of directors of the Morton Williams Supermarkets, which has 15 shops in New York City, decided to reduce its stock of Ben & Jerry's products by 70%, stop advertising for Ben & Jerry's and consign the rest of its stock of Ben & Jerry's ice cream to the "least desirable" parts of the freezer sections, the New York Post reported.

Aron’s Kissena Farms, a supermarket in Queens, New York, also announced that it would no longer stock Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Kof-K, the kashrut certification organization which certifies Ben & Jerry's, announced that it was preparing a response which would be released in the coming days.