Israel Dairy Board: Support local franchise of Ben & Jerry's

The Israel Dairy Board today, Tuesday, gave support to the Israeli franchise of "Ben & Jerry's" ice cream, and called on dairies, farmers and the Israeli public to strengthen it.

Following the refusal of Avi Singer, CEO of Ben & Jerrys Israel, to succumb to the pressures of the global ice cream company to boycott Judea and Samaria - the company announced the cessation of its concession in about a year and a half.

According to Itzik Schneider, CEO of the Dairy Board, "Ben & Jerry's ice creams in Israel are produced by an Israeli franchise. The plant's management has stood strong for years against attacks on Israeli produce around the world. The factory in Israel is located in the periphery and employs 160 people. "

"Ben & Jerry's makes sure to purchase thousands of tons of cream and dairy raw materials from Israeli milk every year, which comes mostly from dairy farms in the south," he added.

"I appeal to dairymen, farmers and the Israeli public to strengthen and support Ben & Jerry's local franchise, and to the global Ben & Jerrry's company to reverse its decision," Schneider said.