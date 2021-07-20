PLO: Bennett's remarks a 'call for terrorism'

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, led by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, views the statements of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as "a dangerous escalation and a call for the implementation of state-sponsored terrorism under the auspices of the occupation forces."

In a statement issued Monday, the PLO Executive Committee said, "The occupation government has a plan for settlement, seizure of Palestinian land and continued Judaization of Jerusalem." It warned against turning the conflict into a religious conflict that would affect the security and stability of the Middle East.

According to the PLO Executive Committee, Prime Minister Bennett's remarks express a "practical application of the Judaization of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a clear defiance of international legitimacy decisions, and a violation of the historical and religious rights of the Palestinian people."

The organization called on the international community to take immediate action to protect the holy sites and stop what it defined as "Israel's racist measures." It demanded that the US administration put pressure on Israel to "stop its policies in Jerusalem, which could blow up the situation in the region."

On Sunday night, Bennett praised the police for acting "responsibly and judiciously, while maintaining freedom of worship for Jews on the Temple Mount." Later, under pressure from the Ra’am party (and from Meretz), Bennett took back his remarks, noting that Jews are not allowed to perform religious worship on the Temple Mount.