Economy Minister Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid) on Monday responded to Ben & Jerry’s decision to boycott Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, by throwing into the garbage the container of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream that she had in her freezer.

"With all due respect, your ice creams will not guide us in the decision-making process in the country," Barbivai said in a video she posted, before throwing the ice cream into the garbage.