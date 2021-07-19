'Macron's call for compulsory vaccinations is giant leap forward to totalitarian state'
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says it is only a matter of time before such policies reach the rest of the world.
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsForeign Affairs'Macron's call for compulsory vaccinations is giant leap forward to totalitarian state'
'Macron's call for compulsory vaccinations is giant leap forward to totalitarian state'
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says it is only a matter of time before such policies reach the rest of the world.
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters
top