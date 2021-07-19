Jonathan Pollard celebrates his first birthday in Israel

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday, his first birthday since the US permitted him to leave the country and immigrate to Israel.

Last month, Pollard spoke with Arutz Sheva about the role his faith played in helping him endure his decades in prison, and how his wife, Esther, kept his spirits up.

Pollard said that imagining his freedom and coming home to Israel kept him going during his long years in prison.

“It was very hard to imagine but you had to. These are some of the visuals that keep you alive, it’s the hope, it’s the dream.”

To keep him focused on the day he would be free to be with his wife Esther and the Jewish people in Israel, Pollard kept two pictures taped to his locker. One was of Esther and the other was of Beit Yonatan. He focused on both pictures every morning when he woke up and every night before going to bed.

He was also “very well informed” of the swell of support from the Jewish people on his behalf. And Esther made sure to keep him updated on that support and what was taking place in the fight to get him released.

Last December, Pollard and his wife, Esther, made Aliyah to Israel, 35 years after his arrest at the Israeli embassy in Washington.