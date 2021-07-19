Jen Psaki throws first pitch at Nationals Park one day after shooting

Jen Psaki threw the first pitch prior to Sunday’s Nationals-Padres game.
MainAll NewsSports News & AnalysisJen Psaki throws first pitch at Nationals Park one day after shooting
Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jen Psaki threw the first pitch prior to Sunday’s Nationals-Padres game.
Psaki is the press secretary for President Joe Biden’s administration.
The game was a conclusion to the game suspended on Saturday night due to a shooting outside the park.
