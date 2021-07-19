Jen Psaki throws first pitch at Nationals Park one day after shooting

Biden press secretary throws first pitch one day after shooting at baseball stadium.

Tags: Trending Baseball
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Jen Psaki throws first pitch at Nationals Park after shooting
Jen Psaki throws first pitch at Nationals Park after shooting
Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jen Psaki threw the first pitch prior to Sunday’s Nationals-Padres game.

Psaki is the press secretary for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The game was a conclusion to the game suspended on Saturday night due to a shooting outside the park.



top