Health Minister: No plans to close the airport now

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) on Monday morning held a meeting focused on the "Green Pass" plan, which will be presented to the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held later on Monday, Israel Hayom reported.

Attending the meeting were Economy Minister Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid), Culture Minister Hili Tropper (Blue and White), senior Health Ministry officials, Finance Ministry representatives, and a representative of the National Security Council (NSC).

At the beginning of the meeting, Horowitz said: "We are not discussing closing Ben Gurion International Airport. Our approach was and remains that we take steps to stop infections, with a minimum of harm to the economy and while preserving normal routine."

"Yes, it could be that additional countries will soon be added to the list of banned countries. We can't do anything about that. Entry and exit from Israel will be under close supervision, but we will not close the airport."

Horowitz is expected to hold an additional meeting to discuss the airport at 12:30 Monday afternoon, and Israel Hayom was told that one of the issues on the table is quarantine for everyone returning from abroad, though this was a less likely option. In addition, it is estimated that the list of banned countries will be expanded, due to changes in the criteria for banned countries and a rise in infection rates in countries across the world.

Horowitz, in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is expected to request that Cabinet ministers approve the new plan presented by the Health Ministry last week. Under the new plan, a Green Pass or negative coronavirus test will be required for entry into events with over 100 attendees and which are deemed "high-risk" events.

He added during the discussion that under the new plan, which was formulated in coordination with event hall owners, there will not be a limit on the number of attendees at this point.