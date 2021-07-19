Friends from NBA & Israel send congratulations to retiring basketball star Omri Casspi

Friends and family from the NBA and Israel sent congratulations to Israeli basketball star Omri Casspi upon the occasion of his retirement.

Casspi, 33, decided to retire after several seasons marked by injuries after his return to Israel following a decade-long stint in the NBA.

“The game of basketball gave me a lot over the course of the years,” Casspi said at a press conference held at the Maccabi Tel Aviv Hall of Fame. “I was able to reach the heights of basketball and European basketball that I never ever dreamed of. The level of where I was able to go toe to toe with the legends of the game like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James."

“I worked very, very hard to accomplish what I did.... I feel that I have made this decision with a full heart.”