Israel Railways adds additional trains during summer vacation

Israel's Transportation Ministry on Wednesday announced that it would increase the frequency of trains during late July and early August.

Four additional trains will run daily from Wednesday, July 21, through Sunday, August 8.

Israel Railways emphasized that the safety guidelines, including standing behind the yellow lines, continuous supervision of children, and proper use of escalators, must be followed at the train stations.

Masks are required both at the stations and on the trains themselves.

The four additional trains are:

* A train from Jerusalem's Yitzhak Navon station, at 12:23p.m., which will stop at Ben Gurion International Airport and reach Tel Aviv Hahagana at 12:55p.m.

* A train from Tel Aviv Hahagana at 1:07p.m., which will end its journey at 1:41p.m. and stop at Ben Gurion International Airport.

* A train from Akko (Acre) at 12:13p.m., which will reach Tel Aviv Hahagana at 2:07p.m. This train will run beginning July 19, 2021.

* A train from Tel Aviv Hahagana at 2:42p.m., which will reach Akko (Acre) at 4:15p.m. This train will run beginning July 19, 2021.

Passengers are encouraged to check Israel Railway's website for additional details.