New plan for opening school year: Weekly coronavirus tests

The Center for Local Authorities in Israel is preparing for the new school year, and on Monday morning will present a new plan to ensure continuous learning without the use of the "capsule" system, Ynet reported.

According to the proposal, parents will be required to sign an expanded year-long health affirmation, which will include a commitment not to send their child to school if the child has a fever or should be in quarantine, as well as agreement that their child undergo coronavirus tests.

The plan also includes the option of holding classes outdoors or in nearby municipal buildings, such as community centers and gyms, Ynet added.

Teachers and students will undergo weekly rapid coronavirus tests, at the entrance to the school, and classes will take place both online and in person, as well as in municipal buildings, Ynet added. Unvaccinated teachers will be required to test once every 72 hours.

Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Center for Local Authorities in Israel, told Ynet that he believes elementary schools will present the greatest challenge. According to him, the more students in middle and high schools are vaccinated, the easier it will be for the schools to operate as usual.

Under his plan, 70% of students will learn at school, while 30% will learn at home, on days set ahead of time for each class, at the beginning of each month.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Health Ministry is planning to recommend beginning the new school year in "capsules," in order to allow in-person learning while limiting the risk to students' health.