What is time? What is space? We live within them and can't live without them.

They are undefinable, yet we use time and space to define our very existence.

Our holiest place on earth was destroyed on the saddest day of the year. Our Holy Temple has been destroyed, yet the place upon which it will be rebuilt remains holy.

The day on which it was destroyed, the 9th of Av, is the saddest of days, but not forever.

With the rebuilding of the Holy Temple it will become a festive day, full of joy!