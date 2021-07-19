Herzog and Lapid hold first working meeting

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday held his first working meeting in his office with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

At the meeting, the President and Foreign Minister discussed the political challenges and the promotion and strengthening of the international relations of the State of Israel.

The Foreign Minister briefed the President on his visit to the European Union and on developments in relations with the Gulf states and Morocco.

The President emphasized during the conversation that he is at the disposal of the Israeli government to promote the country's foreign relations and will be happy to assist as needed.

The two agreed on an ongoing relationship and close cooperation between the Presidential Residence and the Foreign Ministry.