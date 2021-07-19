Regavim to Bennett: Pull yourself together, evacuate Khan Al Ahmar today

Following Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s announcement on Sunday that a formal request has been made to postpone the evacuation of the Bedouin town of Khan Al Ahmar, the Regavim movement is calling upon Prime Minister Bennett: “Pull yourself together and demonstrate who is really the head of this government. Evacuate Khan al Ahmar today.”

“Did someone say ‘government of change?’” Regavim said in a statement.

“In all of its recent campaigns, the Yamina Party and Prime Minister Bennett explained that Netanyahu had to be replaced in order to fight the Palestinian Authority’s takeover of Area C, to stop the loss of state land in the Negev to Bedouin squatters, to restore the rule of law to the Galilee, the Negev and Israel’s mixed cities – and yes, to evacuate the illegal outpost known as Khan Al Ahmar.”

“The fact that Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid chose to release a media announcement specifically on Tisha B’Av, notifying the public that a request has been made to once again postpone the evacuation of the illegal encampment on Route 1 – despite the fact that the state’s attorney submitted a response to Regavim’s High Court of Justice petition last week, leaves little room for doubt: Lapid’s ‘political spin’ – at YAmina’s expense - is intended to prevent Bennett from actually carrying out any of his campaign promises and political commitments -in the Negev, in the Galilee, and in Khan Al Ahmar,” said Regavim.

“Bennett, it’s time to come to your senses and demonstrate that you are actually Prime Minister. Evacuate Khan Al Ahmar today.”