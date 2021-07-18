NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams wishes Jews a meaningful fast

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams on Sunday wished the Jewish residents of the city a meaningful Tisha B’Av fast.

“To my Jewish sisters and brothers in Brooklyn observing Tisha B’Av, the saddest day on the Hebrew calendar, I wish you all a peaceful, meaningful, and introspective fast,” he tweeted.

Adams won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary earlier this month, narrowly defeating Kathryn Garcia.

The Jewish community of Crown Heights recently met Adams and voiced full support for the long-time supporter of Jewish endeavors in the city.

Adams has also been endorsed by the Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance (FRJA) and other leaders of the Queens Jewish community.