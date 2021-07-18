Omri Caspi to retire from basketball

After a stunning career in basketball that has spanned almost 20 years, Omri Caspi has announced that he is retiring from the sport.

Caspi made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday evening. His contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv actually ends at the end of the next season, but the 33-year-old sportsman has the option of leaving earlier.

“I reached peaks that I never dreamed of,” Caspi told reporters, “and I never thought that I would realize those dreams. I met with the U.S. President at the White House; I played against basketball legends such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant; and now the time’s come to move onto something new.”

Responding to the announcement was Sports & Culture Minister Hili Tropper (Blue & White), who said that Caspi “showed us, throughout his entire career, how hard one has to work, how many sacrifices one has to make, and how determined one has to be, in order to become a top player.”

Caspi’s mother Ilana told Kan News that, “I wanted him to continue for another year, but I gave up trying to persuade him, and I understand his decision and wish him all success.”

His father Shimon added that, “In my opinion, he could have given more, but he was concerned about returning after another injury and I understand his decision and now it’s time for a new chapter in his life to begin. I hope that the players of the next generation will be no less humble than he is.”