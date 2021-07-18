'Let's conduct Knesset debates respectfully' Speaker pleads

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) has addressed the nature of discourse currently prevailing in the Knesset and has appealed to its members to change their manner of speech – specifically today, on Tisha b’Av.

“I am addressing you shortly before the end of this national day of mourning which is also a day of making a personal accounting of one’s deeds,” Levy wrote on Twitter. “This is a good opportunity for me to turn – yet again – to Knesset members and ask of you: Come, let’s conduct our debates in a respectful manner. As someone who has stumbled in this area in the past, I appeal to you on behalf of myself and all of you – let’s make a real effort in this area.”

Levy added that, “We are members of the elected chamber of the Jewish State that generations of Jews dreamed of but did not merit to see. Let’s remember that a moment before we start attacking and shaming one another. Let’s come together to set an example to the public that is watching us. That is our responsibility, given the influence we have.”

This year on Tisha b’Av many thousands of Jews visited the Kotel Hama’aravi, the Western Wall, which is the last remnant of the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem. Tisha b’Av marks the date on which the Holy Temple was destroyed – the first Temple by the Babylonians and the second Temple by the Romans.

The fast (which began at sunset on Saturday night) ends on Sunday at nightfall; the times are as follows: Jerusalem: 20:14; Tel Aviv: 20:16; Haifa: 20:18; Beer Sheva: 20:15; Petah Tikva: 20:17; Eilat: 20:09; Tzfat: 20:16; Bnei Brak: 20:14.