Head of criminal organization killed in Tel Aviv

A senior criminal well-known to the police as the head of a criminal organization was shot to death Saturday night on Greenbaum Street in southern Tel Aviv.

The victim was apparently riding on a motorcycle when the unknown assassin, also riding a motorcycle, rode up to him, shot quickly at short range, and escaped.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

In a statement, Israel Police said that they "opened an investigation a short time ago, upon receipt of the report regarding a suspected shooting attack in Jaffa, towards a resident of the city. Police forces are at the scene and have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, it is believed to be criminal in nature."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Yosef Sasson and Kfir Versano said, "The victim was lying on the road unconscious and suffering bleeding wounds to his body. We performed medical examinations and provided him with medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding and performing resuscitation attempts, but his injury was critical and in the end we were forced to declare his death."