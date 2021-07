Watch: Reading the Scroll of Lamentations in Tel Aviv Dozens gather at Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square to mark Ninth of Av, mourning the Temples and reading the Scroll of Lamentations. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

