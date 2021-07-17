Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz: 'Enough playing pretend'

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) condemned the demand of Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) to replace Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services.

"I think the criticism is out of place," Horowitz told News 13. "I reject this in the harshest way I can. I, as a minister, together with the Prime Minister, back those in the Health Ministry, completely and totally."

Regarding the rise in infection rates, Horowitz said: "You can't argue with the numbers. You can say it's nothing, but it's enough playing 'let's pretend.' Right now we are taking steps that hardly hurt the public at all."

Earlier this week, Shasha-Biton demanded that Dr. Alroy-Preis be fired. According to Yediot Aharonot, Shasha-Biton argued that the change in the government's attitude towards management of the pandemic should also be reflected in a change within the Health Ministry itself.

On Friday, Israel saw 1,117 new coronavirus cases, as well as a significant rise in the number of serious cases.