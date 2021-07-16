Dov Hikind endorses Larry Elder for CA governor, calls him the 'ultimate mensch'

Jewish activist Dov Hikind has endorsed conservative radio host Larry Elder’s candidacy for governor of California.

“I’m so proud to support the candidacy of Larry Elder for governor of California to replace the failed administration of Gavin Newsom,” Hikind tweeted. “Knowing Larry personally, I can tell you that beyond being a thought leader and popular personality he's truly a mensch!”

In a video posted to social media, Hikind, a former Brooklyn assemblyman and the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said that it was “amazingly wonderful” that the “people of California get to have the opportunity to support Larry Elder for governor.”

“Larry Elder is the ultimate mensch, the ultimate decent human being,” said Hikind.

He said that Elder is a special person who is a “class act… who deeply understands and deeply cares about the issues that concern everyone who lives in California.”

Regardless of party affiliation, there is no question that Californians need to consider that Edler is an “exceptional individual,” Hikind explained.

He said that Elder has been an “amazing friend to the Jewish community, to the people of Israel, and really to every single person in this country. He cares deeply about America, he cares deeply about the people of California.”

Hikind added that he wished he lived in California for “no other reason” that to support Elder’s candidacy with his vote.

“This is one of the most decent, one of the finest people you will ever come across,” he said. “You can never, ever regret supporting someone like Larry.”

