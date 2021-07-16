

President of Egypt's letter to Israel's President Herzog Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wrote to incoming President Isaac Herzog to congratulate him on his inauguration. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Egyptian flag Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sent a congratulatory letter to President Yitzhak Herzog for his inauguration. The letter reads "I am pleased to hear the news of your election by the Knesset as President of Israel. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your new position and express my hope that your election will contribute to strengthening the culture of peace. In this context, I would like to emphasize that Egypt believes in a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, and I hope your contribution to the issue will help the entire region to finally enjoy the peace to which we all aspire."



