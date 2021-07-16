US ready to lift nearly all sanctions on Iran, Zarif says

This week, the Biden administration, which continues to pursue a new nuclear deal with Iran, announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had signed a document that would allow Iran to use frozen assets to pay debts to South Korea and Japan.

"To be clear: The waiver does not allow for the transfer of any funds to Iran," a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

However, it appears that this step is part of a much broader gesture that the US plans to make to Iran in the near future, Israel Hayom reported Friday.

On June 21, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif appeared before the parliament in Tehran and presented them with a 264-page document titled "The 22nd Report on the Implementation of the JCPOA Including the Latest Status of Ongoing Negotiations," detailing Iran's demands from the US.

The document, translated into English by the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), includes a four-page section about contacts in Vienna that details the sanctions that Zarif claims the US administration has agreed to lift.