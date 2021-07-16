What level guest are you?

One of the most expensive things in organizing a wedding is the food. An American couple who sent an invitation to their wedding wanted to make sure that the guests would at least cover the cost of the meal.

The guests received a form along with their invitations in which they were asked to indicate how much money they intend to bring as a gift or what the cost of the gift they will purchase for the couple will be, with the cost of their meal determined by the figure they chose.

"In order for us to prepare the correct dish for you, please indicate your gift level and which meal is desired for each guest," the couple wrote.

For example, a gift worth up to $ 250 has been dubbed a "loving gift" and entitles guests to the basic dish. If the guests would like smoked salmon or a quality fillet steak, they must pay between $251 and $ 500. $ 500 - $ 1,000 will buy the guest a fillet minion.

The "Platinum Gift," the highest level, likely to be aimed at close family members, covers a gift worth between $ 1,000 and $ 2,500. Platinum guests will dine on an exceptional beef meal and even receive a champagne goblet as a souvenir from the wedding.

The original invitation found its way to social media and was harshly criticized. "It's horrible. I would have written '$0 and I'll bring in McDonald's," one commenter wrote.



Another wondered contemptuously, "Who needs a glass of champagne as a souvenir from a wedding? For $ 2,500 I can fly to Ireland, stay a week in a quality hotel and buy a bagpipe too."