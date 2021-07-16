Joint List prepared to support budget - for a price

According to a report on Kan 11 News, officials from the predominantly Arab Joint List have been holding discussions with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, offering Lapid their tentative assistance in passing a state budget.

"We are not interested in overthrowing this government only to hand Netanyahu a coalition of 65 MKs," the officials told Lapid. "There's room for cooperation when it comes to us supporting the passage of the state budget."

The report also noted that it was Lapid who asked the Joint List for their support when it comes to voting on the budget - which the government is already drafting. Joint List MKs are apparently planning to meet next week on the Eid al-Adha festival, in order to compile a list of their demands in return for supporting the budget.