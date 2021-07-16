Bahrain's Ambassador-designate to Israel visits Manama synagogue

Bahrain's Ambassador-designate to Israel, Khaled Yousef Al-Jalahma, paid a visit to a synagogue in the Bahraini capital of Manama this week, i24NEWS reports.

Al-Jalahma’s visit to the House of the Ten Commandments Synagogue took place on Sunday. He was accompanied by President of the Board of Trustees of the Synagogue and the Jewish Community, Ibrahim Daood Nonoo.

The official expressed pride to have visited the house of worship and stressed that the Kingdom of Bahrain "has become an example in promoting the concept of a culture of peace, freedom of religions and beliefs and peaceful coexistence."

Such values, he further added, are key to "the authentic Bahraini approach led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and made of the Kingdom an oasis of peace, security and harmony."

The Ambassador-designate praised "the tangible role and contributions of the Jewish community to the comprehensive development process in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Al-Jalahma was officially appointed to the role of ambassador to Israel at the end of June. He serves as director of operations at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and was previously deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the United States from 2009 to 2013.

Bahrain is one of several Arab countries that agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords that were initiated by the Trump administration in the US.

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa recently congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a day after the new Israeli government was sworn in.