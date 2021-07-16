Rabbi Yoel Kahn, senior Chabad rabbi, passes away at 91

Rabbi Yoel Kahn, a senior Chabad rabbi, passed away on Thursday at the age of 91.

Rabbi Kahn was globally celebrated as one of the greatest religious philosophical minds of the century, and the most senior Hassidic scholar and Chabad teacher.

He was a close confidant to the late Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Born in 1930 in the Soviet Union, Rabbi Kahn emigrated to the Land of Israel together with his family at a young age and studied in Yeshiva Achai Temimim in Tel Aviv.

In 1950, he traveled to New York in order to continue his studies in Brooklyn, where he remained. For decades Rabbi Kahn served as the Lubavithcer Rebbe main choizer or repeater. He would listen to the Rebbe’s talks and then, after consultation with colleagues, repeat the talks to the Hasidim to transcribe them for print.

His funeral will take place on Friday in Crown Heights.