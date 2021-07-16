Los Angeles County to reimpose mask mandate

Los Angeles County will again require residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status following a spike in cases of COVID-19.

The new order, which comes a little more than two weeks after the county recommended the same protocols as a precaution, will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, said the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, according to The LA Times.

Some exceptions will apply, Davis said, but the order will be similar to the requirements that were in place prior to California’s June 15 reopening.

“We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late given what we’re seeing now,” Davis was quoted as having told reporters Thursday.

L.A. County has seen a steep increase in coronavirus cases of late. During the weeklong period that ended Wednesday, the county reported an average of 1,077 new cases each day, a 261% hike from two weeks prior, according to data compiled by The Times.

On Thursday, Davis reported 1,537 additional cases.

Davis said he expects the new order will remain “in place until we begin to see improvements” in community transmission.

He said that universal indoor masking is one of the more effective ways to curb the spread without interrupting operations at businesses and venues, but also acknowledged further intervention could be necessary if conditions deteriorate.

“Anything is on the table if things continue to get worse, which is why we want to take action now,” he said.

Statewide guidance on face coverings remains unchanged, according to the California Department of Public Health. However, the department “supports local health departments, like Los Angeles County, making stricter policies based on the conditions in their community.”

“Vaccines remain the best protection against COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant,” officials wrote in a statement to The Times. “We urge all eligible to get vaccinated, as it is the most important thing we can do to stop the spread of the virus.”