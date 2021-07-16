Health Ministry Director General: Holiday lockdown a possibility

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, estimated in an interview with Channel 13 News on Thursday evening that a lockdown may be imposed during the high holidays.

"I think we could get to a situation where we say we need a lockdown, that’s what I'm afraid of, that we'll get to a situation where we have to say that," Ash said. "Could it come soon? Look, soon is not tomorrow morning or next week, but that situation could come in a few weeks."

Ash estimated that a lockdown might be imposed during the holidays and that the masks will stay with us for at least a year. He added, "The coronavirus will stay with us forever, like the flu. It will not go away and we will have to live with it forever."