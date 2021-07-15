Female tank soldiers spring into action

Last week, the tank soldiers of the Border Protection Corps completed their training and began their operational employment. The soldiers will be deployed on the western border and the soldiers will join the Caracal Battalion in various defense operations on the border. This morning, a ceremony was held for the soldiers led by the commander of the 80th "Edom" Division, Brigadier General Gur Shreibman.

Corporal Dorian Ben-David, one of the soldiers who completed the training, said: "I enlisted in the IDF on November 20th, 2020 and received my basic training in the Border Protection Corps and took part in the female tank crew course. After four months of training as a Border Patrol Soldier, I went on to the advanced training phase where we learned how to operate a tank."

"This week we will guard the border as part of the Caracal Battalion in the Paran Brigade in order to use everything we learned in training to accomplish the very thing we enlisted for, to defend the western border of the State of Israel," Ben-David said.