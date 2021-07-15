Carbon monoxide leak at NY Jewish boys' camp sickens 23 staff

A carbon monoxide leak in a building that housed employees at a Jewish camp for boys in New York state prompted the evacuation of as many as 23 staff who were transported to the hospital, reported the Yeshiva World.

Sources told the news site that emergency officials were called to Oorah’s The Zone Camp (boy’s division), a camp for 9-16 year-old Jewish kids located in Schoharie Count, New York, responding to reports of multiple victims suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Up to 23 staff members, who were all over the age of 18, were transported to the hospital. Fifteen others were treated on the spot and released.

The sick staff members were reportedly conscious and alert when they were transported to three nearby hospitals for treatments. All of them are currently in stable condition.

Most of them were able to walk by themselves to waiting ambulances and will be released later today, according to a source who spoke to the Yeshiva World.

It was initially reported by local media that the victims of the leak were campers.

However, the camp released a statement clarifying that no young campers were in the building where the carbon monoxide leak occurred. The building housed staff and some of the members of their Discover U program for university students who were all over 18.

The camp activities and daily programming remain unchanged.

“Safety is, as you know, our top priority and our camps passed all required safety inspections prior to opening,” they stated. “We are working with the appropriate personnel to resolve the issue that caused the leak and conducting inspections to ensure there is no further risk.”

According to Hamodia, the county is investigating the source of the leak.

CBS 6 Albany reported that Schoharie officials who were at the scene believe the source of the carbon monoxide was a faulty hot water heater.