Utah HS parking lot vandalized with swastikas, hate symbols

A Utah high school parking lot was vandalized with swastikas and white supremacist messages Tuesday night.

The parking lot at Logan High School in Logan, Utah, 80 miles north of Salt Lake City, was defaced with several swastikas and the hashtags “#NoWhiteGuilty,” “#AmericaFirst(NickFuentes),” and “14Words.”

The word “black” in the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” which had been previously been written on the parking lot pavement, was also changed to the word “white.”

According to KSL News a school employee called Logan police to report the graffiti which was found on the school’s west parking lot.

The phrase “14 Words” is a reference to “the most popular white supremacist slogan in the world,” according to the ADL, originating with David Lane, a member of a neo-Nazi group called The Order. The Order assassinated Jewish radio host Alan Berg in 1984.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Logan police stated they had no suspects.

They were treating the hate graffiti as an isolated incident.

Utah has not been immune from the recent increase in anti-Semitic and hate incidents across the United States.

In May, a swastika was carved into the glass door of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The vandalism left the Jewish community worried for their safety.

“This is the first time we’ve had to encounter something like this,” Chabad Lubavitch of Utah’s Rabbi Avremi Zippel said.