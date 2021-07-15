'Israel is new excuse for the old anti-Semitism'

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder called for a worldwide campaign against anti-Semitism in all its manifestations, warning that the survival of the State of Israel and the Jewish people itself are at stake.

“Today’s fight against antisemitism is a war, no less consequential than the Six-Day War or the Yom Kippur War,” Lauder said at the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism on Thursday.

Lauder said that Israel has "allowed its enemies to define it, and Israel did not respond." adding: “Israel has become the new excuse for the old anti-Semitism. And our enemies have free rein because there has been no commensurate response from Israel.”

He called on Israel's Foreign Ministry to take a more proactive approach to conveying Israel's story to the world. “I believe Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will be a great Foreign Minister, and I believe he should create a strong public relations and information division that will define the true Israel and not leave that up to our enemies.”